Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Grows Position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,309 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $1,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,313 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC boosted its position in EPAM Systems by 1.1% during the third quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 4,903 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in EPAM Systems by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,003 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in EPAM Systems by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,797 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,039,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in EPAM Systems by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,449 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,439,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on EPAM Systems from $250.00 to $236.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Wolfe Research raised shares of EPAM Systems from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $355.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $288.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $369.00 target price on shares of EPAM Systems in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $328.00.

NYSE:EPAM opened at $247.20 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $284.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $273.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.34 billion, a PE ratio of 34.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.44. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $197.99 and a 12 month high of $317.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.79 and a quick ratio of 4.79.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 8.89%. The company’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.71 EPS. Research analysts predict that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Lawrence F. Solomon sold 5,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total transaction of $1,637,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,707,802. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other EPAM Systems news, SVP Sergey Yezhkov sold 8,000 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.04, for a total transaction of $2,416,320.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,857,050.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Lawrence F. Solomon sold 5,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total value of $1,637,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,707,802. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,820 shares of company stock valued at $5,101,117. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

