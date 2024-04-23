Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $1.68 Million Stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 15.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,170 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,380 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $1,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EXPD. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EXPD. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Friday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Expeditors International of Washington has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.63.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPD opened at $114.03 on Tuesday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.43 and a twelve month high of $131.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $119.54 and its 200-day moving average is $120.63. The stock has a market cap of $16.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81, a P/E/G ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 0.99.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The transportation company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.12). Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 28.43% and a net margin of 8.10%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.63, for a total transaction of $245,260.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $702,424.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

