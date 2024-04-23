Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $1.70 Million Holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 133,748 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 11,027 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $1,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HBAN. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 8,460 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 31.8% in the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 3,992 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 8.9% in the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 12,217 shares of the bank’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 29,825 shares of the bank’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC grew its position in Huntington Bancshares by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 24,614 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. 80.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of HBAN stock opened at $13.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52 week low of $9.13 and a 52 week high of $14.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.19.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 15.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.86%.

Insider Activity at Huntington Bancshares

In other Huntington Bancshares news, Director Ann B. Crane sold 58,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.54, for a total value of $785,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 192,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,603,024.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Ann B. Crane sold 58,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.54, for a total transaction of $785,320.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 192,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,603,024.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Helga Houston sold 28,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.17, for a total value of $377,979.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 568,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,483,483.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 102,241 shares of company stock worth $1,360,359. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HBAN has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Monday. DA Davidson raised Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $15.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Huntington Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.17.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HBAN

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

(Free Report)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.