Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $1.73 Million Stake in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 23.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,819 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,740 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $1,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CMS. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in CMS Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $623,000. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its position in CMS Energy by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 59,749 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,173,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in CMS Energy by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,379 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. boosted its position in CMS Energy by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 186,898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,926,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in CMS Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $269,000. 93.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at CMS Energy

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 3,500 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.78, for a total value of $202,230.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 68,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,985,144.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CMS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group lowered CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on CMS Energy from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on CMS Energy from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. KeyCorp raised their price target on CMS Energy from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on CMS Energy from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CMS Energy

CMS Energy Stock Performance

Shares of CMS Energy stock opened at $60.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.92 billion, a PE ratio of 19.93, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.38. CMS Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $49.87 and a 12 month high of $63.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.29.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 11.89%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

CMS Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is presently 68.44%.

CMS Energy Profile

(Free Report)

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.