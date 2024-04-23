Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $1.97 Million Stock Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,475 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $1,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Archer Investment Corp grew its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 4,960 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 420 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,133,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,079,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,864 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

SWKS stock opened at $98.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.06 and a 12-month high of $115.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.72.

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.02. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 19.48% and a return on equity of 18.68%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.33 earnings per share. Skyworks Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.23%.

SWKS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp lowered shares of Skyworks Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.10.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

