Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $2.02 Million Stock Position in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,827 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $2,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Key Financial Inc increased its position in Axon Enterprise by 367.6% during the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 159 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Axon Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Axon Enterprise by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,266 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its position in Axon Enterprise by 84.5% during the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 2,877 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 1,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tyche Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Axon Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth approximately $751,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of AXON stock opened at $293.80 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $22.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.74 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $301.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $259.57. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 1 year low of $175.37 and a 1 year high of $329.87.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Axon Enterprise ( NASDAQ:AXON Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $432.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.97 million. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 11.14%. On average, research analysts predict that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AXON shares. StockNews.com downgraded Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Argus began coverage on Axon Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $380.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $312.64.

View Our Latest Stock Report on AXON

Axon Enterprise Profile

(Free Report)

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.