Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $2.07 Million Stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,805 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd grew its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 69.1% in the 4th quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 189,141 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,203,000 after buying an additional 77,307 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,656,831 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,064,425,000 after buying an additional 30,608 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 630.7% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 26,160 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,007,000 after buying an additional 22,580 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 69,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,569,000 after buying an additional 20,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 86.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 306,595 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,303,000 after buying an additional 142,357 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $145.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.36 billion, a PE ratio of -40.95 and a beta of 0.39. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $143.50 and a one year high of $218.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $166.50.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ALNY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.20) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $439.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $439.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.68) EPS. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ALNY. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $171.00 to $161.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Chardan Capital decreased their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.12.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

