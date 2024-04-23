Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $2.07 Million Stake in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 311 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Terreno Realty were worth $2,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TRNO. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,260,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $298,789,000 after purchasing an additional 493,182 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Terreno Realty by 11.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,113,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $233,632,000 after buying an additional 411,973 shares during the last quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Terreno Realty by 55.9% in the third quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 697,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,592,000 after buying an additional 249,824 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Terreno Realty by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,919,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $677,009,000 after purchasing an additional 168,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Terreno Realty by 13.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,162,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,006,000 after purchasing an additional 133,251 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of TRNO stock opened at $55.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.81. Terreno Realty Co. has a one year low of $50.42 and a one year high of $66.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.68.

Terreno Realty ( NYSE:TRNO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $86.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.06 million. Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 46.76%. Analysts predict that Terreno Realty Co. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 99.45%.

TRNO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Terreno Realty in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Terreno Realty in a report on Thursday, March 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Terreno Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 23rd. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Terreno Realty in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Terreno Realty from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Terreno Realty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.11.

Terreno Realty Corporation (Terreno, and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

