Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,609 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 375 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in CarMax were worth $1,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KMX. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CarMax by 58.5% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of CarMax by 194.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of CarMax by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 30,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of CarMax by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 8,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of CarMax by 73.7% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 7,743 shares during the period.

In other news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 22,000 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total value of $1,541,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,073 shares in the company, valued at $355,515.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Jill A. Livesay sold 14,199 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.89, for a total value of $1,006,567.11. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,068 shares in the company, valued at $642,830.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 22,000 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total transaction of $1,541,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $355,515.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

KMX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of CarMax from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of CarMax in a research report on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of CarMax to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of CarMax from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of CarMax in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.42.

NYSE:KMX opened at $67.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 2.26. CarMax, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.66 and a fifty-two week high of $88.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.10.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. Analysts predict that CarMax, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. It operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The company offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

