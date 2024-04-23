Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,445 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Garmin were worth $1,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GRMN. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 169.5% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 283 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Garmin during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 380 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Garmin during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Garmin during the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jonathan Burrell sold 15,000 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $2,100,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 758,834 shares in the company, valued at $106,236,760. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 1,622 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.19, for a total transaction of $217,656.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 159,319 shares in the company, valued at $21,379,016.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jonathan Burrell sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $2,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 758,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,236,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 99,476 shares of company stock worth $14,166,944 over the last quarter. Insiders own 19.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GRMN opened at $141.02 on Tuesday. Garmin Ltd. has a 12 month low of $94.89 and a 12 month high of $149.54. The stock has a market cap of $27.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.02, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $140.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.85.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.32. Garmin had a net margin of 24.67% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Garmin’s payout ratio is currently 43.52%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GRMN. Tigress Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective (up previously from $165.00) on shares of Garmin in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Garmin from $119.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Garmin from $139.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Garmin from $120.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.33.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

