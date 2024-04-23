Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Purchases 1,175 Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,989 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Entergy were worth $1,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Entergy alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Entergy by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,038,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,408,582,000 after purchasing an additional 104,803 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 64.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,562,369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $422,019,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787,977 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,506,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $416,883,000 after acquiring an additional 48,047 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,646,127 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $244,767,000 after acquiring an additional 225,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,506,022 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $231,807,000 after acquiring an additional 352,847 shares during the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ETR shares. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Entergy from $111.00 to $104.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Entergy from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Entergy from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $117.00 price target on shares of Entergy in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Entergy from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Entergy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.45.

Entergy Price Performance

ETR stock opened at $107.45 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $102.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.38. Entergy Co. has a 12-month low of $87.10 and a 12-month high of $109.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52. Entergy had a net margin of 19.41% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Entergy Co. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Entergy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 1st. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.76%.

Insider Activity at Entergy

In related news, EVP Kimberly Cook-Nelson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total transaction of $200,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,037 shares in the company, valued at $1,609,312.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Kimberly Cook-Nelson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total transaction of $200,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,037 shares in the company, valued at $1,609,312.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Deanna D. Rodriguez sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.23, for a total transaction of $151,845.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $348,433.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,000 shares of company stock worth $1,226,685 over the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Entergy Profile

(Free Report)

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.