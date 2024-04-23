Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Purchases 484 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,459 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $2,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of VeriSign by 52.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 152 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its position in shares of VeriSign by 158.6% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 181 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of VeriSign by 91.7% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 347 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of VeriSign by 251.5% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 355 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of VeriSign during the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. 92.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of VeriSign from $237.00 to $236.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of VeriSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSN opened at $184.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.50 billion, a PE ratio of 23.33 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $190.35 and its 200 day moving average is $200.63. VeriSign, Inc. has a 52 week low of $181.57 and a 52 week high of $229.72.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The information services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $380.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.01 million. VeriSign had a net margin of 54.74% and a negative return on equity of 46.56%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that VeriSign, Inc. will post 7.82 EPS for the current year.

In other VeriSign news, EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 2,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.19, for a total value of $558,296.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,999,500.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other VeriSign news, EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 2,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.19, for a total value of $558,296.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,999,500.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $116,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,971,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,877 shares of company stock valued at $2,878,864 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of thirteen internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

