Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Purchases 5,271 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 99.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,553 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,271 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $2,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oak Family Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Paycom Software during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,994,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Paycom Software by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 261,428 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $68,912,000 after buying an additional 21,095 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Paycom Software by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 91,950 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $23,840,000 after buying an additional 18,857 shares in the last quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Paycom Software during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,028,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 12.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 125,514 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,543,000 after purchasing an additional 14,053 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software Trading Up 1.9 %

NYSE:PAYC opened at $186.72 on Tuesday. Paycom Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $146.15 and a twelve month high of $374.04. The company has a market cap of $10.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $190.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $198.94.

Paycom Software Announces Dividend

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $434.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.50 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 24.60% and a net margin of 20.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Paycom Software’s payout ratio is currently 25.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PAYC shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $205.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Friday, January 5th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $257.18.

Paycom Software Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

