Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Sells 15,461 Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 39.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 23,453 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 15,461 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in NetApp were worth $2,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its position in NetApp by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 41,209 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $3,633,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its position in NetApp by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 490 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in NetApp by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,187 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in NetApp by 82.9% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 331 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in NetApp by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,279 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NTAP shares. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of NetApp from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Argus upgraded shares of NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of NetApp in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of NetApp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of NetApp from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at NetApp

In other news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.02, for a total value of $89,730.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $989,095.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.02, for a total value of $89,730.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $989,095.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.16, for a total transaction of $876,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 252,702 shares in the company, valued at $26,068,738.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,371 shares of company stock worth $4,139,505. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NTAP opened at $97.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $20.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $99.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.77. NetApp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.92 and a 52-week high of $112.48.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 15.21% and a return on equity of 109.49%. NetApp’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that NetApp, Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NetApp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.45%.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

