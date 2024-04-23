Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Sells 428 Shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lessened its position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 428 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $1,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smithfield Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 164.4% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 770.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 724.2% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. Institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LPL Financial stock opened at $264.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.74 billion, a PE ratio of 19.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.84. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $179.00 and a 52-week high of $274.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $263.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $241.11.

LPL Financial ( NASDAQ:LPLA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. LPL Financial had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 57.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 15.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 11th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.79%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of LPL Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $254.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $260.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $302.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $268.36.

In other news, Director Matthew Enyedi sold 1,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.94, for a total transaction of $354,834.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,218,419.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Kabir Sethi sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.50, for a total transaction of $346,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,730,292.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew Enyedi sold 1,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.94, for a total transaction of $354,834.14. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,218,419.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,151 shares of company stock valued at $15,911,088 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, fixed income, alternative investments, retirement and 529 education savings plans, and insurance.

