Daiwa Securities Group (OTCMKTS:DSEEY) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $7.37

Shares of Daiwa Securities Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:DSEEY – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.37 and traded as high as $7.39. Daiwa Securities Group shares last traded at $7.26, with a volume of 3,909 shares trading hands.

Daiwa Securities Group Trading Up 3.3 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.81. The company has a market capitalization of $11.39 billion, a PE ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 0.61.

Daiwa Securities Group (OTCMKTS:DSEEY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group had a return on equity of 5.62% and a net margin of 8.21%.

About Daiwa Securities Group

Daiwa Securities Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily operates as a securities broker-dealer in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Wholesale, Asset Management, and Investment. The Retail segment offers products and services related to asset management, including equities, bonds, investment trusts, wrap account services, insurance, banking services, inheritance-related services, etc.

