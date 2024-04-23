DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its position in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 329 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in DaVita were worth $758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DaVita by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 45,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,781,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DaVita in the 4th quarter worth about $308,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in DaVita by 82.8% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 104,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,907,000 after buying an additional 47,166 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in DaVita during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,097,000. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. increased its stake in DaVita by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 27,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after buying an additional 5,972 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DVA opened at $132.52 on Tuesday. DaVita Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.51 and a twelve month high of $141.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $131.04 and a 200-day moving average of $109.53. The firm has a market cap of $11.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65.

DaVita ( NYSE:DVA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.34. DaVita had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 64.42%. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that DaVita Inc. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on DVA. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of DaVita from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of DaVita from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of DaVita from $113.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of DaVita from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of DaVita in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $133.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DaVita presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.50.

In other DaVita news, insider James O. Hearty sold 26,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.64, for a total value of $3,130,260.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,264 shares in the company, valued at $2,424,384.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider James O. Hearty sold 26,164 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.64, for a total value of $3,130,260.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,424,384.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael David Staffieri sold 29,488 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.81, for a total transaction of $3,532,957.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 37,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,515,279.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 134,540 shares of company stock worth $16,551,071 over the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

