Dekel Agri-Vision (LON:DKL) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1.29

Dekel Agri-Vision plc (LON:DKL – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1.29 ($0.02) and traded as high as GBX 1.33 ($0.02). Dekel Agri-Vision shares last traded at GBX 1.23 ($0.02), with a volume of 633,222 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 205.89, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of £6.78 million, a PE ratio of -34.00 and a beta of 0.92.

In other news, insider Lincoln John Moore acquired 500,000 shares of Dekel Agri-Vision stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of £5,000 ($6,175.89). Company insiders own 39.30% of the company’s stock.

Dekel Agri-Vision plc, through its subsidiaries, operates palm oil plantations in the Republic of Côte d'Ivoire. The company produces and sells crude palm oil, palm kernel, palm kernel oil, and palm kernel cakes. It also produces and sells cashew nuts. The company was formerly known as DekelOil Public Limited and changed its name to Dekel Agri-Vision plc in November 2019.

