DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Stock Holdings Lowered by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Free Report) by 73.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 33,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94,384 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $775,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of DXC Technology by 9.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,080,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,784,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478,484 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of DXC Technology by 86.8% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,234,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,317,000 after acquiring an additional 3,827,176 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of DXC Technology by 0.7% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,553,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,016,000 after acquiring an additional 25,579 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of DXC Technology by 0.3% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,992,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,342,000 after acquiring an additional 8,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of DXC Technology by 21.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,541,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,934,000 after acquiring an additional 455,115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP William L. Deckelman, Jr. sold 18,102 shares of DXC Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.73, for a total value of $393,356.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 124,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,712,034.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DXC opened at $20.42 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.94 and its 200-day moving average is $21.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. DXC Technology has a 12-month low of $18.61 and a 12-month high of $28.89.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. DXC Technology had a negative net margin of 3.35% and a positive return on equity of 19.00%. The business’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that DXC Technology will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of DXC Technology in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of DXC Technology in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.20.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS).

