Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. Has $1.40 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. cut its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 31.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,988 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 4,620 shares during the quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meritage Group LP increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,061.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meritage Group LP now owns 302 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 165.8% in the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 319 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 301.5% in the 4th quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 522 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $156.28 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.63 and a 52-week high of $160.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.94, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.05.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 24.01%. The company had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Barclays decreased their price target on Alphabet from $180.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Alphabet from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective (up previously from $178.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $144.00 to $141.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.71.

Get Our Latest Report on Alphabet

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.56, for a total value of $127,648.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,991 shares in the company, valued at $1,275,043.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Ruth Porat sold 48,077 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.22, for a total transaction of $6,597,125.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,777,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,854,485.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.56, for a total value of $127,648.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,275,043.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 251,339 shares of company stock worth $36,377,482 over the last 90 days. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.