Empyrean Energy (LON:EME) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.58

Shares of Empyrean Energy Plc (LON:EME – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.58 ($0.01) and traded as high as GBX 0.58 ($0.01). Empyrean Energy shares last traded at GBX 0.50 ($0.01), with a volume of 181,785 shares traded.

Get Empyrean Energy alerts:

Empyrean Energy Stock Down 4.8 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 0.58 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 0.62. The stock has a market cap of £6.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.00 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.70, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.01.

Insider Activity at Empyrean Energy

In other Empyrean Energy news, insider John Laycock purchased 3,100,000 shares of Empyrean Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of £31,000 ($38,290.51). Company insiders own 29.10% of the company’s stock.

About Empyrean Energy

Empyrean Energy Plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of energy resource projects. It has a 100% working interest in the Block 29/11 project located in the Pearl River Mouth Basin, offshore China; and 8.5% working interest in the Duyung production sharing contract that covers an area of approximately 1,100 kilometer square in the West Natuna Basin, Indonesia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Empyrean Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empyrean Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.