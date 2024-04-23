enGene Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ENGN) Major Shareholder De Solidarite Des Travai Fonds Sells 4,575 Shares

enGene Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ENGN – Get Free Report) major shareholder De Solidarite Des Travai Fonds sold 4,575 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $68,670.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,084,107 shares in the company, valued at $46,292,446.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

De Solidarite Des Travai Fonds also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 22nd, De Solidarite Des Travai Fonds sold 47,854 shares of enGene stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $717,810.00.

enGene Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:ENGN opened at $14.80 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.11. enGene Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.69 and a fifty-two week high of $43.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On enGene

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENGN. Fcpm Iii Services B.V. bought a new position in enGene during the 4th quarter worth about $80,097,000. BVF Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of enGene in the fourth quarter valued at about $20,777,000. Omega Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of enGene during the fourth quarter worth about $10,441,000. Finally, Vivo Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of enGene during the fourth quarter worth about $6,264,000. 64.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ENGN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on enGene in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of enGene in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of enGene in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of enGene in a report on Thursday, March 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of enGene in a report on Monday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.40.

enGene Company Profile

enGene Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary enGene, Inc, operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company that develops genetic medicines through the delivery of therapeutics to mucosal tissues and other organs. Its lead product candidate is EG-70 (detalimogene voraplasmid), which is a non-viral immunotherapy to treat non-muscle invasive bladder cancer patients with carcinoma-in-situ (Cis), who are unresponsive to treatment with Bacillus Calmette-Guérin.

