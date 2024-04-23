EnLink Midstream (ENLC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. EnLink Midstream had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 2.99%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. On average, analysts expect EnLink Midstream to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

EnLink Midstream Stock Performance

NYSE ENLC opened at $13.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.03 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. EnLink Midstream has a 12-month low of $8.45 and a 12-month high of $14.18.

EnLink Midstream Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 26th will be paid a $0.132 dividend. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th. EnLink Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 120.46%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ENLC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of EnLink Midstream from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com upgraded EnLink Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup upped their price target on EnLink Midstream from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on EnLink Midstream in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of EnLink Midstream from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Benjamin D. Lamb sold 250,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total transaction of $3,026,668.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 534,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,450,720. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Jan Philipp Rossbach sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.32, for a total value of $616,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 58,410 shares in the company, valued at $719,611.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Benjamin D. Lamb sold 250,552 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total value of $3,026,668.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 534,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,450,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

About EnLink Midstream

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. The company operates through Permian, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Texas, and Corporate segments. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

Featured Stories

