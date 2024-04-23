EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) PT Raised to $157.00 at KeyCorp

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) had its price objective raised by KeyCorp from $147.00 to $157.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the energy exploration company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Monday. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $141.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of EOG Resources from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $142.33.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EOG opened at $133.90 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $77.02 billion, a PE ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.40. EOG Resources has a 12 month low of $106.32 and a 12 month high of $139.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.16.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.07). EOG Resources had a return on equity of 25.38% and a net margin of 31.40%. The company had revenue of $6.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.30 earnings per share. EOG Resources’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that EOG Resources will post 12.07 earnings per share for the current year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 15th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is currently 27.98%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 59.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 25,420,916 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,074,660,000 after purchasing an additional 9,455,621 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 1.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,937,070 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,639,903,000 after buying an additional 145,691 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 8.4% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,532,527 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,462,966,000 after buying an additional 892,951 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 1.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,789,774 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $987,432,000 after buying an additional 116,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 3.1% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,260,706 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $793,607,000 after buying an additional 185,882 shares during the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

