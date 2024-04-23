EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning.

EOG has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Scotiabank cut shares of EOG Resources from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $163.00 to $153.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $142.33.

EOG Resources Price Performance

EOG opened at $133.90 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $77.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $123.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.16. EOG Resources has a twelve month low of $106.32 and a twelve month high of $139.67.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $6.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 25.38% and a net margin of 31.40%. EOG Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.30 EPS. Equities analysts expect that EOG Resources will post 12.07 EPS for the current year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 15th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 27.98%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EOG Resources

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 304,335 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $38,906,000 after acquiring an additional 77,488 shares during the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 75,053 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $9,595,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 61.0% in the 1st quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 9,170 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 3,475 shares during the last quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 9,284 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 81.9% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co now owns 28,077 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,589,000 after buying an additional 12,645 shares during the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

