EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its stake in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) by 57.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,789 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 14,437 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $3,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EPAM. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 103.0% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 136 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in EPAM Systems by 123.3% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 163 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in EPAM Systems in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of EPAM Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 46.6% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 214 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 91.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EPAM Systems Stock Performance

EPAM opened at $247.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.79 and a quick ratio of 4.79. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $197.99 and a 1-year high of $317.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $284.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $273.86.

Insider Activity

EPAM Systems ( NYSE:EPAM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.24. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 8.89%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Balazs Fejes sold 3,470 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.93, for a total transaction of $1,047,697.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,025,934.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other EPAM Systems news, SVP Sergey Yezhkov sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.04, for a total transaction of $2,416,320.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,857,050.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Balazs Fejes sold 3,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.93, for a total transaction of $1,047,697.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,334 shares in the company, valued at $4,025,934.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,820 shares of company stock worth $5,101,117. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EPAM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Scotiabank raised EPAM Systems from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $265.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, February 16th. Barclays boosted their price objective on EPAM Systems from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on EPAM Systems from $250.00 to $236.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on EPAM Systems from $288.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, HSBC reduced their price objective on EPAM Systems from $350.00 to $345.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $328.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems Profile

(Free Report)

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.