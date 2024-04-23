Everence Capital Management Inc. Acquires 5,812 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Everence Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 70,781 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,812 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 0.8% of Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $11,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealth Alliance raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 12,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Research LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 13,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 8,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. First American Trust FSB raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 67.2% in the fourth quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 4,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 46,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,216,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Johnson & Johnson news, major shareholder & Johnson Johnson sold 3,725 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $96,142.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,099,575 shares in the company, valued at $105,810,030.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 59,397 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.27, for a total transaction of $9,281,969.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 141,416 shares in the company, valued at $22,099,078.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder & Johnson Johnson sold 3,725 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $96,142.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,099,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,810,030.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.86.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $149.12 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $155.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $143.13 and a twelve month high of $175.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $359.35 billion, a PE ratio of 9.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.53.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.07. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 45.26% and a return on equity of 36.43%. The company had revenue of $21.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.68 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.65 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be given a $1.24 dividend. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 20th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.68%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

Further Reading

