Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its position in Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI – Free Report) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,071 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Farmland Partners were worth $162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FPI. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Farmland Partners by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,336,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,967,000 after acquiring an additional 76,688 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Farmland Partners by 2.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,468,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,322,000 after purchasing an additional 68,105 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Farmland Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $348,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Farmland Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $348,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Farmland Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $310,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FPI. Raymond James lifted their price target on Farmland Partners from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Farmland Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Farmland Partners in a report on Thursday, February 8th.

Shares of Farmland Partners stock opened at $10.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $520.26 million, a PE ratio of 20.78 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.38. Farmland Partners Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.95 and a twelve month high of $13.27.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. Farmland Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.15%.

Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owns and/or manages approximately 171,100 acres in 16 states, including Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, North Carolina, Oklahoma, South Carolina and Texas.

