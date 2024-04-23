Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 439 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $1,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRT. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 57.7% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 15.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

FRT opened at $101.14 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $85.27 and a 52-week high of $107.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $100.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.22. The company has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.21.

Federal Realty Investment Trust ( NYSE:FRT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.88). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 20.93%. The business had revenue of $291.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $1.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 155.71%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FRT. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $110.00 to $109.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $117.00 target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $109.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.70.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

