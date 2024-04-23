Federated Hermes Inc. Acquires 501,809 Shares of Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY)

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Free Report) by 2,132.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 525,337 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 501,809 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Harmony Biosciences were worth $16,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Harmony Biosciences alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HRMY. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new position in Harmony Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000. HealthInvest Partners AB bought a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,684,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $566,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 10,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the period. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Harmony Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of Harmony Biosciences stock opened at $29.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.76 and its 200-day moving average is $30.04. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $18.61 and a one year high of $39.26.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Harmony Biosciences ( NASDAQ:HRMY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.29). Harmony Biosciences had a net margin of 22.16% and a return on equity of 27.49%. The firm had revenue of $168.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on HRMY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Harmony Biosciences from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Harmony Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.63.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on HRMY

Insider Transactions at Harmony Biosciences

In related news, insider Jeffrey Dierks sold 11,979 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $383,328.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 30.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Harmony Biosciences Profile

(Free Report)

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for patients with rare and other neurological diseases in the United States. The company offers WAKIX (pitolisant), a molecule with a novel mechanism of action for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Harmony Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmony Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.