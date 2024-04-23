Federated Hermes Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,017,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 48,959 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust were worth $16,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sage Rhino Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Optas LLC acquired a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Scharf Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Brandywine Realty Trust Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of Brandywine Realty Trust stock opened at $4.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.37 and a 200 day moving average of $4.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $766.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 1.27. Brandywine Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $3.42 and a fifty-two week high of $5.67.

Brandywine Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Brandywine Realty Trust ( NYSE:BDN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $126.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.83 million. Brandywine Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 14.62% and a negative net margin of 40.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.48%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 3rd. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -49.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BDN shares. StockNews.com lowered Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Brandywine Realty Trust from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Brandywine Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $5.50 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Brandywine Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.63.

Brandywine Realty Trust Company Profile

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 160 properties and 22.6 million square feet as of September 30, 2023 which excludes assets held for sale.

