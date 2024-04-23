Federated Hermes Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 25.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 112,996 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,105 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $14,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the third quarter worth $27,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the third quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 77.7% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 407 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GPN shares. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $129.00 price objective on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Global Payments from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Global Payments from $138.00 to $137.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Global Payments from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Global Payments from $154.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Global Payments presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.92.

GPN stock opened at $124.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $130.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.47. Global Payments Inc. has a 52-week low of $95.12 and a 52-week high of $141.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.87, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.01. Global Payments had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 11.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 10.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is currently 26.46%.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

