Federated Hermes Inc. Buys 136,639 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 2,296.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 142,589 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 136,639 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $13,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CHD. Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the third quarter valued at $38,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 74.7% in the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 2,071.9% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. 86.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Church & Dwight

In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Rene Hemsey sold 9,280 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.22, for a total transaction of $930,041.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,373 shares in the company, valued at $638,702.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Church & Dwight news, Director Penry W. Price sold 7,752 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.29, for a total transaction of $761,944.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,692 shares in the company, valued at $2,525,266.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Rene Hemsey sold 9,280 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.22, for a total transaction of $930,041.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $638,702.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 373,052 shares of company stock worth $38,603,796 over the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on CHD. Argus upgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.40.

Church & Dwight Price Performance

CHD stock opened at $105.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $102.16 and a 200-day moving average of $96.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.25 and a 12 month high of $106.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.53.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. Church & Dwight’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.2838 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is presently 37.17%.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

Further Reading

