Federated Hermes Inc. Has $16.76 Million Stock Position in Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF)

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its position in shares of Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF – Free Report) by 15.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,300,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 235,000 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Xponential Fitness were worth $16,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in XPOF. Voss Capital LLC acquired a new position in Xponential Fitness in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,776,000. MSD Partners L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Xponential Fitness by 116.2% in the 3rd quarter. MSD Partners L.P. now owns 1,761,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,300,000 after purchasing an additional 946,757 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Xponential Fitness by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,372,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,279,000 after purchasing an additional 247,115 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Xponential Fitness by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,325,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,552,000 after purchasing an additional 5,245 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in Xponential Fitness in the third quarter valued at about $10,415,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Xponential Fitness in a report on Friday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Xponential Fitness from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Xponential Fitness from $13.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Xponential Fitness from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price (down from $21.00) on shares of Xponential Fitness in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.06.

Xponential Fitness Price Performance

Shares of XPOF stock opened at $12.72 on Tuesday. Xponential Fitness, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.30 and a 12 month high of $33.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.03.

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.03). Xponential Fitness had a negative net margin of 0.28% and a negative return on equity of 16.60%. The business had revenue of $90.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Xponential Fitness, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Xponential Fitness

In related news, insider Andrew Hagopian sold 5,260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total transaction of $52,915.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 228,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,297,603.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, President Sarah Luna sold 5,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total transaction of $54,043.99. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 265,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,655,122.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew Hagopian sold 5,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total transaction of $52,915.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 228,390 shares in the company, valued at $2,297,603.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,632 shares of company stock valued at $356,848. 47.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Xponential Fitness Company Profile

Xponential Fitness, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a boutique fitness franchisor in North America. It offers pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running, functional training, and yoga services under the Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, Rumble, AKT, Stride, and BFT brands.

