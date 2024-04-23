Federated Hermes Inc. Has $17.62 Million Holdings in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its position in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) by 48.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 494,034 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 456,489 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $17,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Pure Storage alerts:

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PSTG. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Pure Storage by 5,725.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,614,837 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587,116 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 61.5% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,399,759 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294,285 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in Pure Storage by 1,025.3% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,269,927 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157,079 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its stake in Pure Storage by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 4,068,672 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $144,926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Pure Storage by 83.9% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,068,255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,754,000 after buying an additional 943,850 shares during the last quarter. 83.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pure Storage Stock Performance

NYSE PSTG opened at $50.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.41 billion, a PE ratio of 297.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.83. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.14 and a 52-week high of $58.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pure Storage

Pure Storage ( NYSE:PSTG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.10. Pure Storage had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The company had revenue of $789.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. Pure Storage’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Roxanne Taylor sold 36,860 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.76, for a total value of $1,981,593.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,015,150.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Ajay Singh sold 37,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.54, for a total value of $2,012,461.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 380,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,389,852.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Roxanne Taylor sold 36,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.76, for a total transaction of $1,981,593.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,883 shares in the company, valued at $1,015,150.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 286,581 shares of company stock worth $15,266,704 over the last ninety days. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PSTG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Raymond James downgraded Pure Storage from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $52.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Pure Storage from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Pure Storage from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pure Storage presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.63.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Pure Storage

Pure Storage Profile

(Free Report)

Pure Storage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.