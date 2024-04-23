Federated Hermes Inc. Invests $15.96 Million in Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE)

Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 346,596 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,964,000.

Get Xenon Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 98.2% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,651 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,967 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 21.5% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,103 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $312,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,521 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of XENE opened at $40.01 on Tuesday. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.99 and a 1 year high of $50.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.98.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Xenon Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:XENE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.12. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.57) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -3.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on XENE shares. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xenon Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.44.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on XENE

Insider Transactions at Xenon Pharmaceuticals

In related news, Director Steven Gannon sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.28, for a total value of $601,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Xenon Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Sherrington Robin sold 7,137 shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.28, for a total transaction of $330,300.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,659.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven Gannon sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.28, for a total transaction of $601,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $92,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.43% of the company’s stock.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, a Kv7 potassium channel opener that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 developmental and epileptic encephalopathy; and XEN1101, a Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XENE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.