Federated Hermes Inc. Invests $16.78 Million in Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY)

Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 153,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,778,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gladius Capital Management LP increased its stake in Revvity by 84.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Revvity in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Revvity in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd purchased a new position in Revvity in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Revvity during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 86.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI raised Revvity from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Revvity from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Revvity from $110.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Revvity from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Revvity from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $105.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Revvity presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.91.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Revvity news, insider Prahlad R. Singh sold 21,217 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.28, for a total transaction of $2,212,508.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,677,288.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Revvity Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Revvity stock opened at $100.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.07. Revvity, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.50 and a fifty-two week high of $135.67. The company has a market cap of $12.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.09.

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $695.90 million during the quarter. Revvity had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 25.20%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Revvity, Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Revvity Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. Revvity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.09%.

About Revvity

Revvity, Inc provides health sciences solutions, technologies, and services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia, and internationally. The Life Sciences segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, imaging technologies, warranties, training, and services. Its Diagnostics segment provides instruments, reagents, assay platforms, and software products for the early detection of genetic disorders, such as pregnancy and early childhood, as well as infectious disease testing in the diagnostics market.

