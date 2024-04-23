Federated Hermes Inc. Lowers Holdings in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT)

Federated Hermes Inc. trimmed its stake in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT – Free Report) by 70.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,376 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 230,151 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Novanta were worth $15,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NOVT. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Novanta during the 4th quarter valued at about $398,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Novanta by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 665,901 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,517,000 after purchasing an additional 70,369 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Novanta by 12.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 832,203 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,371,000 after purchasing an additional 92,243 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Novanta by 15.4% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,111 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novanta during the third quarter valued at $25,374,000. 98.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Novanta from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th.

In other news, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $860,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,226,384. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $860,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,226,384. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Buckley sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.23, for a total value of $240,345.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 120,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,253,076.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,000 shares of company stock worth $1,846,160 in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NOVT stock opened at $153.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.42 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $167.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.35. Novanta Inc. has a twelve month low of $111.20 and a twelve month high of $187.60.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.63. The firm had revenue of $211.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.90 million. Novanta had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Novanta Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides precision medicine and manufacturing, medical solutions, and robotics and automation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Precision Medicine and Manufacturing, Medical Solutions, and Robotics and Automation.

