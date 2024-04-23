Federated Hermes Inc. Reduces Stock Position in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP)

Federated Hermes Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Free Report) by 45.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 415,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 344,789 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in LiveRamp were worth $15,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RAMP. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of LiveRamp by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,139,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,741,000 after acquiring an additional 296,586 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in LiveRamp by 0.9% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 724,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,894,000 after purchasing an additional 6,577 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in LiveRamp by 2.5% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 707,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,404,000 after purchasing an additional 16,974 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LiveRamp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,742,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 78.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 270,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,788,000 after buying an additional 118,819 shares in the last quarter. 93.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RAMP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of LiveRamp in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on LiveRamp from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on LiveRamp from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded LiveRamp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.75.

Shares of RAMP stock opened at $32.42 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of -147.36 and a beta of 1.00. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.52 and a 52-week high of $42.66.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. LiveRamp had a positive return on equity of 1.57% and a negative net margin of 2.22%. The firm had revenue of $173.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.00 million. Analysts expect that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Timothy R. Cadogan sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $55,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,016 shares in the company, valued at $1,887,592. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, operates a data collaboration platform in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates LiveRamp Data Collaboration platform enables an organization to unify customer and prospect data to build a single view of the customer in a way that protects consumer privacy.

