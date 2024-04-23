Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 156,452 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Federated Hermes Inc. trimmed its holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 25.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 447,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 156,452 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $16,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EXC. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Exelon by 6.1% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Exelon during the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,000. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Exelon by 15.0% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its stake in shares of Exelon by 33.9% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 7,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exelon by 3.9% during the third quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 99,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,774,000 after buying an additional 3,776 shares during the last quarter. 80.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EXC stock opened at $37.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $37.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.54. Exelon Co. has a 1 year low of $33.35 and a 1 year high of $43.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.11.

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 10.72%. Exelon’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. This is a positive change from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.24%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EXC shares. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Exelon from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Mizuho raised Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $36.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. UBS Group cut Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Exelon from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Exelon from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.92.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

