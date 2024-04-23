Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 18,572 Shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)

Federated Hermes Inc. reduced its stake in shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Free Report) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 377,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 18,572 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in SL Green Realty were worth $17,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SLG. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,425,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in SL Green Realty during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,666,000. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in SL Green Realty during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,593,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty in the fourth quarter worth about $491,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in SL Green Realty by 2.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 994,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,080,000 after acquiring an additional 26,465 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SLG opened at $50.80 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.41. SL Green Realty Corp. has a 12 month low of $20.51 and a 12 month high of $55.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.23.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is -36.32%.

SLG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “sector underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Barclays upgraded SL Green Realty from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $35.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. StockNews.com raised SL Green Realty to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.25.

In other news, Director Carol N. Brown sold 5,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.37, for a total value of $227,085.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 9,894 shares of SL Green Realty stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.25, for a total value of $467,491.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $325,363.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carol N. Brown sold 5,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.37, for a total value of $227,085.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

