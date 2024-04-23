Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 20 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Federated Hermes Inc. decreased its stake in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,302 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 20 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in NVR were worth $16,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in NVR by 626,255.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 238,015 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,666,212,000 after buying an additional 237,977 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVR during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,345,000. ING Groep NV raised its stake in shares of NVR by 21.5% in the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 3,810 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,720,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC lifted its position in NVR by 6.8% in the third quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC now owns 219 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Finally, Paralel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NVR by 1.2% during the third quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC now owns 343 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,045,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

NVR Price Performance

NVR stock opened at $7,806.79 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7,717.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6,942.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 6.10 and a quick ratio of 3.90. The company has a market capitalization of $24.98 billion, a PE ratio of 16.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.13. NVR, Inc. has a one year low of $5,210.49 and a one year high of $8,211.40.

NVR ( NYSE:NVR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The construction company reported $121.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $121.50 by $0.06. NVR had a return on equity of 38.50% and a net margin of 17.09%. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $133.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 499.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVR announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 14th that allows the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to buy up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th.

Insider Activity

In other NVR news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7,252.83, for a total value of $14,505,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,802,631.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 2,000 shares of NVR stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7,252.83, for a total value of $14,505,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,802,631.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Paul C. Saville sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7,510.05, for a total value of $11,265,075.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 106,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $802,523,943. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,981 shares of company stock worth $59,155,947. 7.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVR Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

