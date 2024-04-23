Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 4,162 Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Federated Hermes Inc. trimmed its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 119,473 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,162 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $14,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JAZZ. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 558.6% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 322,775 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,780,000 after purchasing an additional 273,764 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,023,706 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $125,916,000 after acquiring an additional 224,865 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 242.8% during the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 270,574 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,023,000 after acquiring an additional 191,648 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $22,748,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,333,129 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $172,560,000 after acquiring an additional 100,349 shares in the last quarter. 89.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Philip L. Johnson purchased 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $119.65 per share, with a total value of $1,435,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,932 shares in the company, valued at $3,342,063.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Philip L. Johnson purchased 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $119.65 per share, with a total value of $1,435,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,932 shares in the company, valued at $3,342,063.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Patricia Carr sold 1,936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.64, for a total value of $231,623.04. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,000,668.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on JAZZ. Barclays reduced their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $204.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. StockNews.com raised Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $135.00 to $131.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jazz Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.08.

NASDAQ:JAZZ opened at $108.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.28. The company has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.59. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 52-week low of $106.61 and a 52-week high of $146.70.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 31.27%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 16.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Xywav for cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) with narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia; Xyrem to treat cataplexy or EDS with narcolepsy; Epidiolex for seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut and Dravet syndromes, or tuberous sclerosis complex; Zepzelca to treat metastatic small cell lung cancer, or with disease progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy; Rylaze for acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma; Enrylaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia and lymphoblastic lymphoma; Defitelio to treat severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease; and Vyxeos for newly-diagnosed therapy-related acute myeloid leukemia.

