Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 68,102 Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Federated Hermes Inc. lessened its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Free Report) by 22.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 234,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 68,102 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $13,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KNX. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 13.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,063 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 3.4% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,325 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 23.8% in the third quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 38,108 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after buying an additional 7,319 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 200.8% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,538 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after buying an additional 19,052 shares during the period. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 10.0% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 31,959 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after buying an additional 2,905 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.77% of the company’s stock.
KNX stock opened at $48.16 on Tuesday. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.73 and a twelve month high of $60.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.35 and its 200-day moving average is $54.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a PE ratio of 36.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.99.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.12%.
KNX has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Loop Capital cut Knight-Swift Transportation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.77.
In other news, CAO Cary M. Flanagan sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.24, for a total value of $112,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,118 shares in the company, valued at $287,836.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.
Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportation services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.
