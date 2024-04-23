Feedback (LON:FDBK) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $105.29

Shares of Feedback plc (LON:FDBK – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 105.29 ($1.30) and traded as low as GBX 100 ($1.24). Feedback shares last traded at GBX 105 ($1.30), with a volume of 30,712 shares.

The company has a market cap of £14.00 million, a PE ratio of -403.85 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 105.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 83.86.

Feedback plc, a medical imaging technology company, engages in the provision of software and systems to those working in the field of medical imaging. Its products include Bleepa, a secure clinical communications and data viewing platform that facilitates the sharing of clinical-grade medical images; CareLocker, a patient centric cloud architecture that provides secure data portability; and Bleepa Box, a technology for sharing DICOM images and other clinical data over mobile networks with the company's dedicated cloud environment, CareLocker, for subsequent display and review within Bleepa.

