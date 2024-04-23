First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) Position Raised by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Free Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 74,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,212 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $3,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 14.0% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $153,000. Trust Point Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 19.6% during the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 4,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. 99.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. TheStreet raised First Industrial Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.30.

Shares of FR opened at $45.80 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.11 and a beta of 1.01. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.44 and a 1-year high of $55.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. This is a boost from First Industrial Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.20%.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading U.S.-only owner, operator, developer and acquirer of logistics properties. Through our fully integrated operating and investing platform, we provide high quality facilities and industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional firms that are essential for their supply chains.

