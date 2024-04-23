First Interstate Bank Sells 298 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

First Interstate Bank trimmed its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 298 shares during the quarter. First Interstate Bank’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth about $5,764,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,857,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,109,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,910,000 after purchasing an additional 196,065 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 70,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,094,000 after purchasing an additional 5,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 12,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on JNJ. Raymond James lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. HSBC upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $169.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com raised Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.86.

In related news, major shareholder & Johnson Johnson sold 3,725 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $96,142.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,099,575 shares in the company, valued at $105,810,030.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder & Johnson Johnson sold 3,725 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $96,142.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,099,575 shares in the company, valued at $105,810,030.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 59,397 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.27, for a total value of $9,281,969.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 141,416 shares in the company, valued at $22,099,078.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $149.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $359.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $143.13 and a 12-month high of $175.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $155.97 and its 200 day moving average is $155.57.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $21.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.39 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.43% and a net margin of 45.26%. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.68 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $1.24 per share. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 20th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 29.68%.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

