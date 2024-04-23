FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Shares Acquired by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,254 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,847 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $1,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FE. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in FirstEnergy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in FirstEnergy by 327.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in FirstEnergy during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in FirstEnergy during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Bear Mountain Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in FirstEnergy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. 89.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp increased their price objective on FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com downgraded FirstEnergy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on FirstEnergy in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, FirstEnergy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.33.

FirstEnergy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FE opened at $38.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.05. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 1-year low of $32.18 and a 1-year high of $41.17. The company has a market cap of $21.99 billion, a PE ratio of 21.11 and a beta of 0.48.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 8.56%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

FirstEnergy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 6th. This is an increase from FirstEnergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.61%.

FirstEnergy Profile

(Free Report)

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.