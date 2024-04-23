Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) Shares Acquired by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) by 137.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 138,512 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 80,175 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in FOX were worth $4,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get FOX alerts:

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FOX by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 41,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Prudential PLC raised its holdings in shares of FOX by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 23,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in shares of FOX by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 10,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FOX by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of FOX by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 13,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on FOXA. Macquarie boosted their price objective on FOX from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on FOX from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Wolfe Research upgraded FOX from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded FOX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.40.

FOX Trading Up 0.0 %

FOXA opened at $31.40 on Tuesday. Fox Co. has a one year low of $28.28 and a one year high of $35.40. The company has a market cap of $14.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.58, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.39.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.24. FOX had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 5.75%. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fox Co. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FOX Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. FOX’s payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

About FOX

(Free Report)

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOXA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.