FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) Shares Bought by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,123 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $16,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FCN. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in FTI Consulting by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,507,000 after buying an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of FTI Consulting in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,992,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in FTI Consulting by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 24,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,853,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC boosted its position in FTI Consulting by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 11,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,293,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in FTI Consulting by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 8,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.36% of the company’s stock.

FTI Consulting Stock Performance

Shares of FCN opened at $211.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $205.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $204.98. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a one year low of $167.39 and a one year high of $232.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.46 and a beta of 0.11.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FTI Consulting ( NYSE:FCN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $924.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $840.40 million. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 14.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

FCN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of FTI Consulting from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd.

Insider Activity at FTI Consulting

In related news, Director Brenda J. Bacon bought 1,120 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $222.96 per share, for a total transaction of $249,715.20. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,409,504.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Curtis P. Lu sold 2,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.08, for a total value of $576,564.48. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 29,190 shares in the company, valued at $6,336,565.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Brenda J. Bacon bought 1,120 shares of FTI Consulting stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $222.96 per share, for a total transaction of $249,715.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,409,504.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 36,715 shares of company stock valued at $7,617,513. Corporate insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications segments. The Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation and strategy, transactions, and turnaround and restructuring services.

See Also

